Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

