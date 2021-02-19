Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $79,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

UWM opened at $114.50 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

