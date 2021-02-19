Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after purchasing an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,108,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,485,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

