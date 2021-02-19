Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

