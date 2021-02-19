Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $144.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

