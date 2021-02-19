ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.42 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

