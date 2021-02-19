Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQST opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

