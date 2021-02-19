Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AQST opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.