AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03.

Shares of ATR traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 4,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,933. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

