Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

