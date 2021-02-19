Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59), but opened at GBX 43 ($0.56). Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.05 ($0.55), with a volume of 346,479 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of £20.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.70.

About Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

