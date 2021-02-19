Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.