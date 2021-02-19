Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

