Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

