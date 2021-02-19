Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,860. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

