Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.7-82.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.62 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.64–0.6 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

APPN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.65. The company had a trading volume of 842,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.71 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

