Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.64–0.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $353-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.5 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $941,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

