APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. APi Group has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

