Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,512 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

