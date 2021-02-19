Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Equity Commonwealth worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

