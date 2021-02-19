Aperio Group LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $156.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

