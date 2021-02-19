Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AON were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.