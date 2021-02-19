Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Insider Brian Johnson Buys 150,000 Shares

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

