Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Insider Brian Johnson Buys 150,000 Shares

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX)

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

