Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ATBPF stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

