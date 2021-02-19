Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 8.5%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.95. 926,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,225,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

