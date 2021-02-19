Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

