Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Ryan Gerbrandt Sells 2,018 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Anterix stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
