Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Ryan Gerbrandt Sells 2,018 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.