Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. Ansell has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $126.49.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

