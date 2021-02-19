AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.9%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.51. 4,404,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,135,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

