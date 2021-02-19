Anchor Neural World (ANW) 1-Day Volume Hits $45.18 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $45.18 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,987,013 tokens. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

