Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 83,619 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,619 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 159,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,689. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.