Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.64. 12,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,317. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,788 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,652 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

