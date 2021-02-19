Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $83.24 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $83,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.52. 4,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,239. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

