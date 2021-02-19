Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $58.66 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,018 shares during the period. NiSource makes up 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of NiSource worth $58,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.89. 53,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.