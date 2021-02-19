Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $35,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. 23,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

