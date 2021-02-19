Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.60. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $170.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

