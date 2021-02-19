Analyzing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.25 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.42 $480.00 million $0.75 12.45

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 4 11 9 0 2.21

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential downside of 17.64%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

