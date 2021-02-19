Analyzing Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Delivery Hero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 9.07 $431.13 million $4.53 35.81 Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Delivery Hero.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Delivery Hero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Delivery Hero N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Delivery Hero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Delivery Hero 0 0 8 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Delivery Hero.

Summary

Match Group beats Delivery Hero on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

