Analyzing Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Capstone Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.92 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics $4.51 million 32.76 -$123.01 million N/A N/A

Capstone Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 176.15, suggesting that its stock price is 17,515% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,322.42% -105.55% -57.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capstone Therapeutics and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is also discovering liver-targeted sGC and lung-targeted sGC stimulators. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.