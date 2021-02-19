Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $37.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.