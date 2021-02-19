Analysts Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT at $31.00

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

