Analysts Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.96). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.76) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.95 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

