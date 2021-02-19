Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €5.39

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.38 ($6.33).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBK shares. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

ETR:CBK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.24 ($6.17). The stock had a trading volume of 8,030,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.82 ($8.02).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

