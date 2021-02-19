Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $258.90

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

