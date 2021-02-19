Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD):

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00.

12/28/2020 – Amicus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

