Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.