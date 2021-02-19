Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RKDA stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.