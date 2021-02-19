Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Johnson & Johnson also reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,177,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,771. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.