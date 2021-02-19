Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. 4,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,467. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

