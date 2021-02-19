Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $13,409,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 1,141,451 shares during the period.

DRH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 33,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,148. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

