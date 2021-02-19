Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

INN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 890,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,443. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

